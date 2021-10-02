LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash Friday night.
It happened on Route 118 near Clark Road just before 9:30.
Initial reports suggested that an ejection and entrapment were associated with this incident.
When they arrived, crews found that the car had gone thirty feet down a steep embankment, about seventy-five feet off the road.
The driver and their pet had gotten out prior to when firefighters arrived to the scene. Both were hoisted up the bank by first responders.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries. It is unclear if the driver's pet needed to be taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
Crews combed the area with a thermal imaging camera for anyone else that may have been injured in the crash.
Officials said their search did not yield any results.
