RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are working to find out what caused a truck to reportedly explode over the weekend in Ridgefield.
Ridgefield Police said officers found the truck parked in a residence on Danbury Road when they arrived on scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The Ridgefield Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.
