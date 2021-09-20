HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this month.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says Raquan Lambert, 28, of Hartford was charged with second degree manslaughter and evading responsibility with death, and reckless driving.

Lambert is accused of striking an electric scooter with his vehicle on Maple Avenue during the early morning hours of September 5 and taking off.

The operator of the scooter, Josue Colon of New Britain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found Lambert's vehicle unoccupied over on Wethersfield Avenue.

Lambert was arrested for his involvement in the deadly crash around 1:30 Monday afternoon and is being held on a $200,000 bond.