BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver flipped a vehicle over in a crash in Bristol on Friday morning.
It happened on Route 229 at Woodland Street, near Bristol Eastern High School, just before 7 a.m.
Police reported no serious injuries.
They said only one vehicle was involved in the rollover.
The road was closed for a brief period of time but quickly reopened.
A cause for the crash remains under investigation.
