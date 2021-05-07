Bristol crash

A driver was involved in a rollover crash on Route 229 in Bristol the morning of May 7.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver flipped a vehicle over in a crash in Bristol on Friday morning.

It happened on Route 229 at Woodland Street, near Bristol Eastern High School, just before 7 a.m.

Police reported no serious injuries.

They said only one vehicle was involved in the rollover.

The road was closed for a brief period of time but quickly reopened.

A cause for the crash remains under investigation.

