GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after a car crashed into a mobile home Friday.
Police say it all unfolded around 1:50 p.m. at the Eastwood Mobile Homes on Buddington Road.
A Toyota Avalon had been heading up the lot when it suddenly headed downhill and into a nearby mobile home.
The force of the crash dislodged the mobile home from its foundation.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle deceased.
Their identity isn't being released until the next of kin has been properly notified.
The person that was inside the mobile at the time of the collision wasn't injured.
The home was later deemed uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.