HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Hartford.
It happened on Edgewood Street around 3 p.m.
According to police, a car hit a fence and then overturned against a multi-unit home.
The man driving the car was killed at the scene.
Police said they believe he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
Edgewood Street is expected to remain closed for the next few hours while police investigate.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
