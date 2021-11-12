MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A person has died after a crash Friday afternoon in Manchester.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. on Buckland Street.
Police say a pickup truck was traveling the I-84 East HOV ramp when it was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.
The pickup continued down the ramp and through the Buckland Street intersection, eventually colliding with a concrete barrier.
First responders administered emergency medical care to the driver of the pickup at the scene.
The driver was then taken to Hartford Hospital, where they later died.
Investigators have not released the driver's identity yet.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The eastbound side of Buckland Street by the I-84 HOV on/off ramps was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Manchester Police Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.
