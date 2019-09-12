TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A driver is dead after hitting multiple trees in Tolland on Wednesday evening, state police said.
Troopers were called to Peter Green Road near the intersection of Tolland Stage Road around 8:45 p.m.
The car traveled off the right side of the road and hit two trees, according to state police.
The driver was trapped in the Nissan Sentra and had to be removed by emergency crews.
Life Star was requested and the person was flown to a hospital.
State police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
Peter Green Road was closed while police investigated the crash.
The driver has not been identified by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.