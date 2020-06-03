SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate-84 in Southington on Sunday.
The driver was identified as Robert Signor, 52, of Waterbury.
According to state police, it happened on the eastbound side just west of exit 32 around 1:15 a.m.
Troopers said Signor lost control of the vehicle, which struck a metal beam guide rail on the left side of the highway.
The vehicle went over the beam onto the median and rolled over several times, troopers said. It eventually hit a tree.
Signor was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098. Furthermore, if someone was driving through the area around the time of the collision and has dash cam video, they are also asked to contact state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.