MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a crash in Manchester.
It happened just before 10 Wednesday morning on I-84.
Officials say a 2002 Buick Park Avenue was traveling in the HOV lane when it suddenly drove into the median and crashed into a concrete bridge support.
The driver, identified as Michael Burns, 49, of Ellington, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The HOV lanes on I-84 East and West were closed while authorities investigated.
Any witnesses or anyone that may have dashcam footage of the crash are asked to contact State Police Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.