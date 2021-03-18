POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - A driver was killed in a crash that happened in Pomfret on Wednesday night.
According to state police, it happened on Route 101 around 8:30 p.m.
CT DOT officials said a portion of the roadway near Searles Road remained closed on Thursday morning.
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
Troopers said the driver struck two utility poles before overturning the vehicle.
The identity of the driver has not been release.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.
