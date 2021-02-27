LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - One person has died after a crash over the weekend in Lebanon.
It happened around 3:40 Saturday morning on Exeter Road.
Fire officials say a vehicle rolled over into the middle of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
Crews searched the area and found the driver, who appeared to be the lone occupant, deceased in the woods.
Exeter Road in the area of North Street was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
CT State Police continue to investigate.
