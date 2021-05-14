WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A driver was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Winchester, according to police.
Winchester police said it happened around 6:45 a.m. on North Main Street near the Winchester Treatment plant.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a minivan.
According to police, the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling south while the driver of the minivan had been heading north. They collided head-on.
The driver of the minivan was said to have been ejected from the vehicle.
The person, who was only identified as a Winsted resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The operator of the tractor trailer suffered only minor injuries, but was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
