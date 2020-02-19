WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A driver was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened on Northrop Road near its intersection with Pine Hill Road just before 6:10 a.m.
They said the crash involved a single vehicle in which the driver was headed southbound on Northrup when the person drove off of the highway and struck a tree.
The driver was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
No other details were released.
