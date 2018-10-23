HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A school bus was struck by a driver fleeing a hit-and-run in Hartford on Tuesday morning, according to police.
Josmary Rodriguez, 38, of New Britain, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, evading responsibility with serious physical injury, operating without a license and interfering with police.
It all unfolded along Main Street, police confirmed.
Five students on the bus received minor injuries but are expected to be OK. They were transported to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. There's no word on how many students were aboard.
Main Street is closed between Gold and Arch streets.
Police said the driver of the car struck a bicyclist and hit the bus while trying to flee.
Rodriguez was arrested.
The bicyclist was brought to Hartford Hospital in critical condition. Her condition has since been upgraded to "stable."
