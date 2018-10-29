EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a school bus in East Hampton Monday morning led to a police chase and ultimately another crash several hours later.
According to police, the driver stole a pick-up truck from a Starbucks in Colchester before hitting a school bus.
The suspect then got out of the truck and stole a white Jeep that was owned by a good Samaritan.
Then, that same car was spotted by Waterbury police who chased the vehicle until it got away.
Troopers then followed Dept. of Transportation highway cameras where they saw the vehicle go through several towns until it came through the tunnels in Hartford.
That’s when troopers chased the driver from Hartford until it crashed in East Windsor on Route 140, where the driver crashed into several other vehicles along the way.
"We looked ahead, took a picture, sent it into Channel 3. There were four cruisers, three ambulances, it was just a total mess. It looked really bad," said Mary Smith.
The driver was taken to the hospital, however the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
