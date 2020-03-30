HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A car stolen from Farmington has been recovered, and the juvenile operator was arrested in Hartford on Monday.
When the car was located, the occupants fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop.
The juvenile operator was a person of interest in several violent crimes recently, all facilitated with stolen vehicles.
The suspect also had a felony warrant, police said.
On Monday, Hartford police said 40 cars were reported stolen in the entire state of Connecticut in the past 48 hours. Most of them were stolen from suburbs.
Police said 29 of those cars were reportedly stolen while the keys were left inside.
Many of the stolen cars were also used to commit other crimes.
Police are again reminding folks to avoid leaving their keys inside their vehicles.
