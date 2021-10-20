ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
It occurred around 10:45 p.m. on I-91 South by Exit 24.
Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael Garrahy said that a car had rolled over and started burning.
That's when firefighters rushed into action and pulled the driver out of the vehicle.
That person was taken to Hartford Hospital with what are believed to be non life threatening injuries.
