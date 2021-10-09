Waterbury Police Generic

Waterbury police. 

 WFSB file

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital Friday night following a crash.

Police say it happened around 10:20 in the area of Meriden Road.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had struck a tree.

The driver suffered a significant head injury as a result of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

