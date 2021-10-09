WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital Friday night following a crash.
Police say it happened around 10:20 in the area of Meriden Road.
When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had struck a tree.
The driver suffered a significant head injury as a result of the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
