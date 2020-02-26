SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A driver's vehicle ended up wedged under a tractor trailer in South Windsor on Wednesday morning.
According to the South Windsor Fire Department, it happened at the intersection of Route 5 and Ellington Road.
First responders reported finding a sedan wedged beneath the tractor trailer.
The driver was able to get out.
Police said the person was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.