Two good Samaritans are being credited with saving a driver after his car burst into flames following a crash in Milford.
The crash happened on West River Street near Wolf Harbor Road on Saturday, where the car crashed into a large tree.
The driver struggled to get out of the vehicle, after suffering serious injuries to his legs, hips and other internal injuries as well.
The driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle, and that’s when good Samaritans Jake Tymon of Fairfield and Mark Bernier of Milford responded to the crash.
They dragged the driver from his car after it became engulfed in flames.
The driver was then sent to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
The Milford Fire Department responded and put out the fire. The car was completely destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.