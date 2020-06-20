SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - One person remains in serious condition following a crash Friday night.
According to South Windsor Fire officials, crews responded to the area of 115 West Road just before 11 p.m. to find that an older eighties van had rolled over multiple times and had come to a rest well off the roadway.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, where, South Windsor Police say, he remains in serious condition.
West Road was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by the South Windsor Police Department.
