ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash along I-91 Wednesday night caused significant delays in the area.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound side by Exit 22 in Rocky Hill.
State Police say a man had lost control of his 2007 Toyota Camry and drove over the right guardrail, coming to a final stop after rolling over.
The driver, a Rocky Hill resident, was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
The crash caused heavy delays along I-91 North for a good part of the evening.
Anyone that may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Filippone of the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000 or by email at Nathan.Filippone@ct.gov.
