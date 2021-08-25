VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man was rushed to the hospital after a crash late Tuesday night.
It happened at the corner of Ekonk Hill Road and Route 138 around 9:35.
State Police say a car was traveling down Ekonk Hill Road when it suddenly went off the roadway and struck a tree, causing it to rollover.
The driver, a 51-year-old Warren, Rhode Island man, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Part of Ekonk Hill Road was closed for an extended period of time while police investigated.
