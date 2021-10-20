SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A bus driver shortage is forcing the Seymour school district to make changes to student pickups on Wednesday.

School bus companies are in need of drivers All across the state, and country, bus companies are looking for drivers to get children to and from school.

District leaders said the driver shortage is impacting students who attend the two technical schools, Platt and Emmett O'Brien.

They said there were not enough drivers to go to some homes and neighborhoods. Instead, the district set up what it called community stops which will cut down on the number of buses it needs to send out Wednesday morning.

They said they were forced to get creative because the shortage has been significant.

Many districts that have dealt with the same issue blamed it on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Seymour's superintendent didn’t make that connection.

At least for this week, students at Emmet O'Brien Technical High School and Platt Technical High School will not get picked up outside of their homes and neighborhoods. Instead they will need to go to one of 11 community stops that were set up throughout the district.

Here are the community stops For Emmett O'Brien and Platt Technical:

6:15 Chatfield - LoPresti School

6:20 Rocky's Deli - Pearl & Maple

6:25 Seymour Board of Ed - Bank and Martha

6:30 Seymour Evangelical Baptist Church - 104 Mountain Road

6:35 Seymour Middle School

6:40 Bungay School

6:45 Seymour Community Center

6:48 Moss Ave Park - Sochrin's Pond

6:50 Gabby's Auto Body - 634 South Main

7:00 Emmett O'Brien

7:20 Platt Tech

Students can use the same stops to get a ride home.

District leaders admitted that the solution was not ideal because it will inconvenience some families; however, they said it was their only option during a challenging time