LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Two police officers shot a man they said drove a car right at them.
It happened on Lantern Hill Road in Ledyard around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Ledyard police said it started when the driver nearly struck a police cruiser.
The driver then took off and drove into a backyard on Reservoir View off of Route 117.
That's where officers said the shooting happened.
The driver ended up hitting a tree with the car.
Police said the driver was in critical condition at last check.
State police have taken over the investigation.
