MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Someone tried to follow a stolen vehicle and ended up getting shot at, according to police in Manchester.
Police said the whole thing started around 1 a.m. Monday on Keeney Street near Interstate 384.
"Early [Monday] morning a member of the public attempted to follow a stolen motor vehicle," Manchester police posted to Twitter. "The suspect driver shot at the vehicle following, with one round striking the vehicle."
Police warned people not to attempt to follow any suspects and to immediately call 911 if they witness a crime.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
