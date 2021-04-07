3FEC84D2-85E4-4A4B-A50F-73E16872CA81.jpeg

A driver slammed into a bank in Hartford the morning of April 7.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a bank in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

21DA7239-40D7-4990-99DE-ACC2A5395D20.jpeg

The crash happened in the 800 block of Park Street in Hartford around 8:30 a.m. on April 7.

It happened at a Webster Bank in the 800 block of Park Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police blocked off the street.

Details about what happened have yet to be released.

There's no word on injuries.

