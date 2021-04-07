HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a bank in Hartford on Wednesday morning.
It happened at a Webster Bank in the 800 block of Park Street around 8:30 a.m.
Police blocked off the street.
Details about what happened have yet to be released.
There's no word on injuries.
