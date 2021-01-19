BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A minivan driver slammed into a bakery in Bristol early Tuesday morning.
It happened at the Harvest Bakery on Farmington Avenue before 6:30 a.m.
The Harvest Bakery posted to social media afterward and said it would be closed for the day.
It told customers with orders for Tuesday to call them on Wednesday to reschedule.
"We will update you all when we can reopen. Please stay safe everyone," the bakery wrote. "We’re sorry for the inconvenience."
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.