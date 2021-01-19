It happened at the Harvest Bakery on Farmington Avenue before 6:30 a.m.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A minivan driver slammed into a bakery in Bristol early Tuesday morning.

The Harvest Bakery posted to social media afterward and said it would be closed for the day.

It told customers with orders for Tuesday to call them on Wednesday to reschedule.

"We will update you all when we can reopen. Please stay safe everyone," the bakery wrote. "We’re sorry for the inconvenience."

There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.

