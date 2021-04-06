East Lyme building 2.jpg

A driver slammed into a building in East Lyme on April 5.

 East Lyme police
East Lyme building.jpg

The crash happened on Flanders Road in East Lyme just after 6:30 p.m. on April 5.

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a building in East Lyme on Monday.

It happened on Flanders Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said it appeared that the driver simply hit the gas instead of the brake.

Damage was reported to the building.

No injuries were reported.

