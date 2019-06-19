NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a pharmacy in Norwalk on Wednesday.
According to police, it happened at the CVS on Westport Avenue.
Pictures from the scene show damage to an outer brick wall and behind the registers on the inside of the building.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the driver to hit the building.
