BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Bristol on Wednesday and police sought the public's help to find the driver.
According to Bristol police, it happened in the area of 148 South St. around 8:20 a.m.
The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
The driver's vehicle was described as a black Nissan Altima with New York plates.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3000 extension 3185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.