NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking for a suspicious vehicle after they received a complaint that someone tried to lure a child into it.
Naugatuck said it happened in the Cold Spring Circle area around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
During the course of this investigation, it was reported that an unknown individual attempted to lure the 11-year-old child into his vehicle.
The vehicle was described as similar to a gray Chrysler 300, older model.
The vehicle may have rust on it and sun-damaged headlights with foggy lenses.
The driver was described as a man of unknown age. The vehicle may have a license plate with the first two numbers "57."
"We share the communities concern over this type of incident and are asking for the public’s assistance," Naugatuck police said in a press release. "Any person who may have information about this vehicle or its operator is asked to contact the Naugatuck police."
Furthermore, they asked if any member of the public has cameras or footage in the area which may have captured this incident, they also ask for their assistance.
People can contact Naugatuck police detectives at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.