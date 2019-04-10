BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A driver suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a crash in Bristol.
According to police, it happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday on Mountain Road west of Middle Street.
First responders said they found an overturnedM vehicle with the sole occupant trapped inside.
The driver, only identified as a male, was unresponsive.
Police said they extricated him from the vehicle and brought him to a hospital.
At the scene, they said they determined that the operator may have suffered serious, possible life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police said no charges have been filed.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3031.
