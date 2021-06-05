Meriden crash1

The crash happened in the area of Broad Street and Gale Avenue.

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Saturday morning in Meriden.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Broad Street and Gale Avenue.

An officer at the scene said a male driver was traveling south on Broad Street when his car struck two utility poles.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eversource crews were seen Saturday morning making repairs.

