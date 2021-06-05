MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Saturday morning in Meriden.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Broad Street and Gale Avenue.
An officer at the scene said a male driver was traveling south on Broad Street when his car struck two utility poles.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
BREAKING! Tragic scene in Meriden. Car collision on Broad Street and Gale Ave. Streets are closed. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/ExBlVNrifO— Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) June 5, 2021
Eversource crews were seen Saturday morning making repairs.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
