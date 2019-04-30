SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The driver of a car was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after it crashed into a building in South Windsor.
It happened on Buckland Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said when the car hit the building, an overhang was damaged.
No injuries were reported inside the building, and the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
