MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy damage was seen at a house in Middletown after a car crashed into it on Friday.
It happened around noon on Friday, on Camp Street.
Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but she has since been released.
The aftermath was caught on camera and sent to Channel 3 by a viewer.
A man driving by the crash went to the scene to see if the woman in the SUV was badly hurt.
"When it comes to human beings, we are all humans and we feel the pain, so we rushed. It's an instant thing," said Lahcen Rachem.
Lahcen Rachem rushed inside the house to see if anyone was home when the car slammed into it.
He was scared there might have been children inside.
"The first thing that came to my mind was, what if somebody is in there? What if some kid is in there, I do have two kids," Rachem said.
Rachem stayed on the scene until first responders arrived.
"The lady told me she wanted to breathe. She felt like no oxygen in there, so I tried to open the door for her to get some oxygen inside," said Rachem.
The homeowner did not want to go on camera, but neighbors in the area said speeding is a big issue on Camp Street.
Residents who live there say when Route 66 gets backed up, cars cut through that road.
"Something can happen. Then they can kill someone walking on the street," said Sebastian Moreello.
Rachem said what matters at the end of the day is that nobody lost their life.
"We can build another hours, we can buy another car, but if someone died, we cannot bring them back," Rachem said.
The Middletown building inspector is now looking into whether or not the home is habitable.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said the driver was cited with a ticker for failing to stay in her lane.
Police say they couldn't determine if she was driving distracted. They say while it's likely she was speeding, she will not be charged at this point.
