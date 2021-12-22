TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what led up to a crash in Tolland Wednesday evening.
It happened on the westbound side of I-84 near Exits 69 and 68.
LifeStar was requested to the scene due to the possibility that an occupant in the vehicle had been ejected, but was called off due to the weather conditions.
One vehicle was involved in the collision, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The driver had to be taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Authorities have the right lane on I-84 West closed off for the time being. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
