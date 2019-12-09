BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver ended up taking a vehicle into water in Branford on Monday morning.
According to the Branford Fire Department, it happened in the area of Shore Drive at Little Bay Lane.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said they were working to protect the environment, though they did not release any other details.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified.
