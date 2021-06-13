NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 19-year-old motorcycle operator was killed in a crash that happened on I-95 north in New Haven overnight.
Police said the crash happened just after midnight, in the area of exit 47.
Three highway lanes were closed until about 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
The motorcycle, being driven by 19-year-old Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, of New Haven, was traveling on I-95 north in the right lane.
At the same time, another car, described as a 1991 two-door Acura, was traveling in the next lane over at a higher rate of speed, police said.
The Acura then went into the right lane, behind the motorcycle, and ultimately hit it.
Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle.
Police said the Acura kept going, later stopping on the right shoulder. The driver of the Acura took off on foot.
Figueroa-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the overnight hours, the Dept. of Transportation said a tractor trailer had been involved in this crash, however that information was not in the police report.
State Police were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old Gamalier Estrada of New Haven.
A warrant was issued for Estrada's arrest and he was taken into custody with the help of Norwich Police around 3:20 Sunday morning.
Estrada was taken back to the State Police barracks in Bridgeport, where he was booked and processed.
He is being held on a $1 million bond for the charge related to the deadly crash and also a $250,000 bond for violating a standing protective order.
Estrada is expected to face a judge in Milford Superior Court regarding the protective order charge on Monday.
He is also expected to be arraigned Tuesday in New Haven Superior Court on the charge related to the fatal weekend crash.
Follow traffic updates in your area by clicking here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.