PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Plainfield police said a man who believes he struck a woman on Norwich Road over the weekend came forward on Monday.
Police said 27-year-old Christina Godbout, of Plainfield, was walking her bicycle on the southbound side of Norwich Road when she was hit by a truck traveling northbound around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The man, whom Channel 3 is not identifying because he has not been charged, came into the Plainfield Police Department at 8 a.m. on Monday.
He told them that he believed he was the driver who struck Godbout and provided a detailed statement of what had allegedly occurred, along with evidence.
Charges are expected.
Godbout was taken to Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield and was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries. She was later released.
The truck that hit Godbout is believed to be either a 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 or a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with damage to the passenger side mirror and headlight, according to police.
If anyone has any additional information about the crash, please contact Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
