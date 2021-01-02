WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wallingford are investigating after two people were struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday.
It happened around 5:10 p.m. in the area of 243 Cook Hill Road.
A man and a woman were in the roadway attempting to change a flat tire when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling west along the roadway.
The vehicle briefly stopped and then continued along Cook Hill Road.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle in question is described as a silver sedan with suspected damage to the front quarter panel and a broken headlight lens on the passenger's side.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wallingford Police at 203-294-2800.
