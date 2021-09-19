LISBON, CT (WFSB) - A Jewett City man is facing several charges after he was found driving while under the influence.
State Police say troopers were notified late Friday afternoon about a Nissan Altima that had been speeding, going over curbs, and nearly hitting barriers.
The Altima was last seen entering a shopping plaza in Lisbon.
Troopers found the driver, who is only being identified as a 31-year-old Jewett City man, inside one of the plaza businesses and was accompanied by a four-year-old, three-year-old, and two-year-old, all of whom were barefoot.
The driver submitted to a field sobriety test, which he ultimately failed.
Troopers also found the driver was in possession of a, what was described as, controlled substance.
State Police placed the man under arrest and charged him with OUI, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Officials said the driver was held on a $75,000 bond and temporarily surrendered into the custody of the Department of Corrections pending his arraignment in Norwich Superior Court.
The manager of the Aldi's in Lisbon provided the three children with shoes, free of charge. Troopers also bought the children some snacks and drinks.
Overall, the children were not injured.
The kids were later turned over to a family member. State Police notified DCF of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.