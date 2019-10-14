BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- The suspects, who police said used a BB gun to shoot at a car in Bolton are still on the loose and still causing worry for drivers in Bolton.
State police in Bolton said a couple and their 3-year-old daughter in the back seat were driving around the junction of Route 6 West and I-384 in Bolton at about 11 p.m. on Sunday night when police said another car pulled alongside them and fired numerous shots into the family’s car.
The shots shattered the family’s car windows.
Channel 3 spoke with drivers in the busy area who called the incident worrisome.
“The last thing we want to think about are hooligans and individuals who want nothing but to cause mayhem and havoc towards people,” said Bolton resident, Ernest Rudder.
Police said the suspect’s car is described as a white sedan with orange grill lights.
“That is honestly really crazy. It’s reckless and these kids should really control themselves, because, why would they put a family like that in danger?” asked Manchester resident Darryl Thomas.
Police said no one reported any injuries in the shooting.
Channel 3 spoke with drivers who said they hope the shooters are caught quickly and punished.
State police are urging drivers in this highly traveled area to come forward, and share information with the police at 860-465-5400.
