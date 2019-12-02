(WFSB) – State Police are reminding drivers to clear snow and ice off their cars before they hit the roads this season.
Drivers who leave snow and ice on their cars can be fined for doing so.
The fines for not clearing off cars starts at $120, according to state police.
Leaving snow and ice on cars can be extremely dangerous due to the potential for it to fly off and hit someone else’s car. It could also obstruct the driver’s view.
State Police are asking drivers to take a few extra minutes to clear off their cars.
