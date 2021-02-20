TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Five people have been arrested following an investigation Saturday afternoon in Tolland.
State Police say that no injuries were reported in the incident.
Part of Tolland Stage Road near the town green is closed as part of the investigation.
Officials did not comment on whether or not the investigation stemmed from a crash that happened earlier on the town green.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.