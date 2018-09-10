Drivers were asked to avoid a stretch of Route 6 in Andover because of debris that was the result of a crash.
The crash was reported in the area of Lake Road on Monday morning.
Crews on the scene report that the crash involved a tractor trailer and that its saddle fuel tank could have leaked. A car also appeared to have been involved.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
