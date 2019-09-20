(WFSB) - It's breeding season for deer and moose.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a warning to drivers on Friday to be watchful of the animals.
DEEP said deer and moose activity along roadways is typically increased this time of year, especially during the early morning and evening hours.
The peak of moose breeding season is considered September through October.
Though Connecticut's moose population is small, DEEP said they mainly stick to the northern part of the state.
Anyone who sees a moose is encouraged to report it to DEEP through its website here.
For white-tailed deer, the peak breeding season runs from late October through late December.
“During 2018, an estimated 3,648 deer were killed in the state due to collisions with vehicles,” said Jenny Dickson, director of the DEEP Wildlife Division. “Over 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2019, with an average of two per year since 2002. Fortunately, no moose-vehicle accidents have been reported to date.”
DEEP cautioned drivers to be aware of and heed the "deer crossing" signs that are up in certain areas.
All moose and deer vehicle collisions should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers.
DEEP's 24 hour dispatch center can be reached at 860-424-3333.
