(WFSB) - AAA is urging drivers to be on the lookout for deer this time of year.
The auto club said the fall is deer mating season and the animals are often distracted.
AAA said drivers should look for them at both dawn and dusk. That's when they are the most active.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there were nearly 3,000 deer strikes last year across the state.
"We don't want drivers distracted," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "We want to make sure they're looking out for the deer, driving defensively and just taking every precaution they can take."
AAA recommended that drivers make sure their insurance covers deer strikes.
If it doesn't, AAA said the average claim is around $4,000.
