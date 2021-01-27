WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Slippery road conditions were reported Wednesday morning in Waterbury because of a storm that started dropping snow in the state on Tuesday afternoon.
It only snowed a few inches in Waterbury overnight, but it made for some tricky spots along some of the back roads.
RELATED: Snow showers expected to impact the morning commute
This snow is soft and fluffy, so it will brush off cars easily. However, drivers should still factor in some extra time to do that.
Along Interstate 84, traffic ran smoothly during the 6 a.m. hour.
The state Department of Transportation warned drivers to increase their following distance in order to safely get to where they have to be. Their message instructed people to stay 300 feet behind plows.
This snowy weather has kept AAA crews very busy.
They responded to more than 800 calls for service in the greater Hartford area alone.
Nearly 50 calls were responded to between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
With so many people working from home during the pandemic, fleet drivers have seen an increase in the number of dead car batteries.
RELATED: AAA responding to hundreds of calls, expects to respond to more during snow, cold weather
“To maintain the charge in your battery, you need to drive your car at least a half hour to 45 minutes a week in order to maintain the charge in your battery,” said Albert Botterio, AAA.
One more reminder before drivers head out the door: Be sure to completely clear off the snow from the car.
State police warned that drivers who don’t could be fined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.